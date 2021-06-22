Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

Mexican American trio Tiarra Girls, unleash their assertive new single and video “Soy Chingona”. Translating to “I’m a badass,” the track is a highly empowering ode to strong, confident women and a reminder to let their own voice be heard. Fusing rock with colorful Latin beats, the bilingual tune tantalizes us with its fresh flavor. Through bold bass, pulsating percussion and ska style vocals, Tiarra Girls supply a passionate rejoicing of the liberation of women. The inspiring visuals begin by defining chingona and that meaning is conveyed throughout the video. From fixing the car with a Rosie the Riveter look to boxing, there is fierceness felt from the very start. As the video continues, you see a powerful fist on chest salute further illustrating power and strength. Using an all women identifying crew for the offering, it is just another way their message of female celebration is present.