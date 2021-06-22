Cancel
Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir songs are about “women chained” in abuse witnessed by generations, or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. And they tell women to seek love, fight back and stand up for their right to be equal with men. A female Roma band in Serbia is using music...

