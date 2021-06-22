Box-maker DS Smith takes profit hit from Covid crisis

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength in the corn and soybean markets. * Signs of poor export demand added pressure to wheat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 226,300 tonnes in the week ended June 24, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 374,200 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 14 cents at $6.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 20-1/2 cents lower at $6.38-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 13 cents at $8.36-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat had rallied to its highest since February 2013. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)