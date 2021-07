Power Inn Road Location of Bicyclist Fatality by Hit-and-Run Driver. A bicyclist fatality occurred in Sacramento County on July 3 when an elderly rider was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. The collision was reported by the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Blackhawk Drive in the Florin area. The rider was declared deceased at the scene by first responders with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.