Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Review! – F9 – Fast and the Furious 9

KDWN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedy Gives us a spoiler free review of the newest chapter in the Fast and The Furious saga, F9 !!!!!. Make sure to give us a Like, Share or Comment! Also Tell your smart speaker to “Play Geek Culture Congress Podcast” anytime!

kdwn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fast And The Furious#Geek#Smart Speaker#Spoiler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Cars
Related
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
TV ShowsKSLTV

Review: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Has Its Moments, But Ultimately A Weaker Entry In ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY — Few movie franchises have the kind of connection between its creators and its fans that “The Fast and the Furious” franchise does. Vin Diesel and crew have been rolling out movies for two decades now and the series has a fiercely loyal following, to the tune of the saga grossing over $5 billion worldwide while its protagonists evolved from street racing bandits in southern California to James Bond/Mission: Impossible-level superheroes.
Moviescbslocal.com

Rusty's Reviews: 'Fast & Furious 9'

Rusty Gatenby gives his thoughts on the latest installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise before jumping into a lake (4:14). WCCO This Morning -- June 25, 2021.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
MoviesPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

‘F9’ review: Latest ‘Fast & Furious’ installment keeps absurdity and fun on track

At a certain point in this two-decade-old franchise, these films earned a hall pass. The filmmakers can do whatever they want — whether grounded in reality or not — and they make it work. Skydiving in cars? Hopping through buildings with cars? Taking on a fleet of zombie cars in cars? Catching people in freefall with cars? It’s truly bizarre! Yet, it never stops being fun. They can go to space or cross franchises with Jurassic World (a rumor going around on the Twittersphere) and I wouldn’t throw in my moviegoing pink slip.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘F9’ Review: ‘Fast and Furious’ goes full-on Roger Moore

In terms of internal tonal and thematic consistency, there’s only one major franchise that can really be compared to the bizarre — and ludicrously entertaining — Fast and Furious series, which has now spawned nine main-line movies, a poorly received spin-off, an animated kids’ cartoon, and any number of goofy-ass tie-in products. That, of course, is James Bond, which has survived the transition from seriousness to camp to gritty seriousness to ludicrous camp and back to po-faced dramatics (with knowing winks at how unserious it all is) over the 50-something years it has been a mainstay of the modern blockbuster film scene. There’s a weird sort of symmetry to the rise of both franchises in the current era: as Bond shifted back into the gritty Daniel Craig era with Casino Royale in 2006, Fast and Furious began its liberation from the semi-realistic trappings of early-aughts action-thrillers with Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, a stylized and openly goofy entry that was initially viewed as dumb bullshit made for dumb people before the critical establishment pulled its head out of its ass in 2011 and realized that these movies were perfectly fun entertainments in their own right. It makes a certain kind of sense that Lin would return for F9, the best entry since Fast Five in the franchise’s modern form, which I’ve come to call the “Roger Moore era” of the Fast and Furious series, as it retains and reminds what, specifically, he brings to the franchise, and how much the endeavor suffers without him.
Moviestmj4.com

Ryan Jay Reviews "F9: The Fast Saga" and More!

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Whether you're looking for an action-filled sequel, or a modern horror film, Ryan has you covered. Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.
MoviesComicBook

F9: Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Thought Han Was "Gone For Good"

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin thought Han was “gone for good” before F9 got on the road. The filmmaker talked to Digital Spy about Justice For Han and that surprise return during the big trailer. A lot of the franchise’s fans were sad when the movie got delayed due to the global pandemic. But, when a clip finally materialized, it was all smiles from most of the fanbase as Sung Kang returned to play ultracool snack enthusiast Han. Tokyo Drift is a bit of a weird moment in the franchise and the loss of that character makes it an even stranger watch in retrospect. However, the Fast Saga is trying to make good with one of the most beloved elements of their ensemble cast. (Funny enough, F9 presents a big victory lap moment for a bunch of the Tokyo Drift fans as Lucas Black makes a return too.) Check out what the director had to say about all of this down below.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'F9' plays fast and loose

“F9: The Fast Saga” (Action/Crime: 2 hours, 23 minutes) Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and John Cena. Rated: PG-13 (Violence and profanity) Movie Review: “The Fast and the Furious” (Director Rob Cohen, 2001) started this movie franchise that has lasted 20 years. It started as a...
MoviesBrainerd Dispatch

Review: 'F9: The Fast Saga' delivers unbelievable action

“F9: The Fast Saga” takes sibling rivalry and kicks it up a notch by mixing it with adrenaline, automobiles and action in the family-themed film franchise. The new release again stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, the patriarch of a motley crew of other death-defying thrill-seekers whose skills behind the driver’s wheel are unparalleled.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Fast’ franchise’s ‘F9’ is explosively fun

Welcome back, Justin Lin. The director of four consecutive “Fast and Furious” films — from 2006’s underrated “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” to 2013’s expectations-meeting “Fast & Furious 6 — wasn’t around for 2015’s sometimes-excellent “Furious 7,” helmed by James Wan, and F. Gary Gray’s hugely frustrating 2017 entry, “The Fate of the Furious.”
MoviesKLTV

The Stew Review: Ninth “Fast & Furious” movie equal parts exciting, absurd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “F9” is one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen. I loved every single minute of it. I admit that it’s a bit difficult to know precisely how to review something like “F9,” the ninth entry in the impossibly long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise. Though the first few films always had their own tinges of absurdity fueling them, the series has long since blown past anything resembling a “grounded” tone or plot. When the main characters who started out boosting TVs and DVD players are now wrapped up in plots that are equal parts Mad Max and James Bond, how does one critique that?
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Action in F9 is Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious series continues with the new film F9. Many of the cast members from the previous films return to their roles, and new characters continue to be introduced. The film begins with a flashback to a stock car race. One of the drivers is Jack Toretto, father of Dominic and Jakob Toretto. The teenage boys are a part of their father’s crew. During the race tragedy strikes and Jack is killed in a fiery crash. This leads to a rift between the brothers.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

MOVIE REVIEW: “F9” Proves The “Fast & Furious” Films Have Run Out Of Gas ★★☆☆☆

GOOD Morning Wilton‘s movie reviewer, Sebastian Hunt, is a recent graduate of Wilton High School who loves film and television and hopes to become a filmmaker himself one day. He’s already gotten a jump start on that, producing his own screenplays and planning on submitting his work to film festivals. You can learn more about Sebastian on GMW‘s “Our Team” page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy