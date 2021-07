Not too much is known about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G flagship smartphone, other than that the handset could boast an AMD GPU. Apple’s iPhone 13, set to be released later this year, will most likely be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, so this new Exynos GPU would put it in direct competition. Technizo Concept got a bit creative with their vision of the handset by equipping it with a large Olympus sensor in the rear camera array. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.