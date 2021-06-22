Antelope camp recap

Chip Hale to be named as Arizona Wildcat baseball head coach. TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball have their new head coach. The University announced today that former wildcat standout Chip Hale will take over the skipper role. Hale is expected to sign a five year deal and be formally introduced on Wednesday. Hale is no stranger to Arizona, he is wildcats all-time leader in games played, hits, and total bases during his time in Tucson from 1984-87. Hale brings nearly two decades of professional coaching experience to Arizona. During his decade and a half in major league baseball, Hale's most notable stop was as the manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-16.