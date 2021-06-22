Antelope camp recap

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A big day in the Valley of the Sun as the Phoenix Suns get ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the NBA Finals. The energy in Phoenix has been electric. Fans have been waiting for this moment for nearly 30-years. The last time the Suns came close to making it to the finals was in 2010, but Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped them. Now, 11-years later, they find themselves with an opportunity to win it all.