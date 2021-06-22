This Food Storage Starter Set Allows You to Cook Once and Eat All Week

Storing food is not a glamorous topic, but many Americans now realize its importance. Here are some tips to help you stock up!. These are peculiar times at best. There’s no threat of the end of the world like some are saying, but more like an extremely challenging moment in time. If we’re being totally honest it’s more of an interruption in our convenience. A month ago I could walk into any number of grocery stores and walk down the aisles ignoring 90% of what was there. Now I go by many of those shelves, a bit bothered that the item isn’t there, although I wouldn’t buy it anyway. But I at least want to have the option.