Time now for StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative. Today, we'll hear from Connie Doria Rocha. Eighty years ago, Connie was living with her mother and siblings in San Antonio, Texas, when the United States entered World War II. As a woman, she was barred from combat. But like many other women, she found a way to join the war effort. Here's Connie remembering how she became a mechanic for the military.