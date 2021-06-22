Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bandera County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Medina by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Medina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MEDINA...BANDERA NORTHERN UVALDE AND REAL COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuff to near Bandera. Movement was south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Medina, Hondo, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Sabinal, Camp Wood, Laguna, D`Hanis, Tuff, Bandera Falls, Quihi, Concan, Dunlay, Mico, Pipe Creek, Reagan Wells, Utopia and Lakehills.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
City
Hondo, TX
City
Mico, TX
City
Sabinal, TX
County
Medina County, TX
City
Bandera, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Camp Wood, TX
City
Tarpley, TX
County
Bandera County, TX
City
Concan, TX
City
Pipe Creek, TX
City
Vanderpool, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Bandera Falls#Lakehills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AfricaPosted by
The Associated Press

Rights groups hail jailing of South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Human rights groups welcomed the imprisonment Thursday of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who began serving a 15-month sentence for defying a court order to testify at a judicial commission investigating allegations of widespread corruption during his 2009-18 tenure. Zuma, 79, surrendered to authorities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy