Edwards County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kinney, Real, Uvalde by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Real; Uvalde SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KINNEY NORTHWESTERN UVALDE...SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS AND SOUTHWESTERN REAL COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barksdale, or 18 miles west of Leakey, moving southwest at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camp Wood, Laguna, Alamo Village, Montell, Barksdale and Turkey Mountain.

alerts.weather.gov
