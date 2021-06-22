What The Cast Of I Love Lucy Did After The Show Ended

Who is the "I" in "I Love Lucy"? A better question might be, "Who isn't?" For decades, ever since the show began airing in 1951, Lucille Ball and her on-screen character Lucy Ricardo have been beloved by audiences of all ages and generations. There is something timeless about her physical-comedy-laced portrayal of the ditzy housewife who wants to be a star, a legacy that is all the more impressive considering that the role and the manner in which Ball played it are inextricably tied to that bygone era of television.