Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What The Cast Of I Love Lucy Did After The Show Ended

By Sarah Chandler
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who is the "I" in "I Love Lucy"? A better question might be, "Who isn't?" For decades, ever since the show began airing in 1951, Lucille Ball and her on-screen character Lucy Ricardo have been beloved by audiences of all ages and generations. There is something timeless about her physical-comedy-laced portrayal of the ditzy housewife who wants to be a star, a legacy that is all the more impressive considering that the role and the manner in which Ball played it are inextricably tied to that bygone era of television.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Frawley
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Jack Benny
Person
Vivian Vance
Person
Doris Singleton
Person
Betty White
Person
Jon Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lucy Show#I Love Lucy#Perry Mason#Maxwell House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Revealed the Advice Vivian Vance Stressed to Her

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, once recalled the advice “I Love Lucy” costar Vivian Vance gave to her as she continued in her career. “Vivian Vance would say to me, ‘Listen: When you get a chance, you’ve got to get back to the theatre. I know you love the theatre. Get back to live performing. Don’t let that lapse,'” Arnaz says in a 2013 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine. “So I’d go audition every chance I got for summer stock.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz’s Other Potential Career Paths Would’ve Fit Ball Family Well

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of “I Love Lucy” couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, followed in the famous footprints of her parents. She has made a career out of being a performer, just like her father Desi. He was known for being a part of his music band, the Desi Arnaz Orchestra. He had a wonderful talent for music that actually impacted the way Americans perceived music and dance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Wishes Her Interviews Would Occasionally Feature One Detail

It’s not always easy growing up as the child of a world-famous star. No one knows that quite like Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball. It goes without saying that Lucille Ball was one of the most popular stars of the 1950s. She, of course, played the leading role of Lucy Ricardo on the classic sitcom I Love Lucy. The show also starred Ball’s real-life husband, and Lucie Arnaz’s father, Desi Arnaz, along with Vivian Vance and William Frawley.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Famous ‘Uh Oh’ Laugh Track Bit Used on Show Was Voiced by Lucille Ball’s Mother

While Lucille Ball starred in and produced I Love Lucy, her mother also had a small part to play. The ‘Uh Oh’ laugh track bit used on the show was actually voiced by Lucille Ball’s mother. The track often got played whenever Lucy was in a comically sticky situation. Lucille Ball’s mother, Dede Ball, was one of her biggest cheerleaders and came to every taping.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Used a Very Strange Technique to Develop Her Vocal Cords

Many fans of classic TV know Lucille Ball for her many television shows. First and foremost among those is I Love Lucy. That show was a hit while it was on the air. It remains a favorite of nostalgic viewers today. At the same time, it changed the landscape of television altogether. They introduced the three-camera format. The I Love Lucy team was also responsible for inventing reruns and syndication. It was a groundbreaking show to say the very least.
TV SeriesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

I Love Lucy's Chocolate Factory Scene is Gut-Busting Hilarious

Whenever I was stuck at home with a cold as a kid, I would always love to cuddle on the couch with my mom and watch reruns of I Love Lucy on TV Land. Most of the time it was episodes I had never seen before, but sometimes I would get lucky and my favorite episode, "Job Switching" would pop up. Starring Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, Desi Arnaz, and William Frawley, the I Love Lucy chocolate factory is one of the funniest episodes produced by a tv show in my opinion.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CNN explores ‘History of the Sitcom’ with 184 interviews, from Dick Van Dyke to Tina Fey

Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Norman Lear and Mel Brooks all featured over eight episodes. Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy