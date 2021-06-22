Love and faith are the secrets of a long marriage, say Teller County couples who have stuck together through thick and thin
At a time when nearly half of all marriages in America end in divorce, six Teller County couples have celebrated more than 300 collective years of wedded togetherness. All but one of the 12 graduated from Woodland Park High School and each has a generational connection. Their all-around loyalty to each other as well as the place they all love is rather quaint these days.gazette.com