U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop to lowest level since March 2020, but young adults are a growing challenge
There was encouraging news about America's COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Deaths from the new coronavirus have dropped to an average of 292 a day, from more than 3,400 a day in mid-January, according to Johns Hopkins University's data, and about 11,400 new cases are reported each day, down from more than 250,000 a day in early January. COVID-19 vaccines are the main cause of the shrinking pandemic in the U.S., and as of Monday, at least 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated.theweek.com