Following the passing of the BTC law in El Salvador, Athena Bitcoin is set to install 1,500 ATMs around the country. Reports from Reuters have it that Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, announced on Thursday that the country’s law has allowed Bitcoin to become a legal tender within its jurisdiction. The announcement was made in a national address. When the Bitcoin law comes into effect on September 7, the government on El Salvador will make use of the Chico E-wallet which will come with $30.