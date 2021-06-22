Cancel
Woodland Park, CO

Water in Woodland Park: Where does your water come from? | Get to Know Your City

By KIP WILEY
Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland Park’s water comes from a number of sources, a mix of both local and imported water. Our local water supplied from our immediate vicinity makes up a little under two thirds of the City’s total supply and consists of both surface water and groundwater. Surface water is collected locally in the Loy Gulch area northeast of Woodland Park. Ground water comes from 13 city owned wells located in the Loy Gulch and the golf course areas. Additional wells in Westwood Lakes are jointly owned by the City and the Westwood Lakes Water District.

