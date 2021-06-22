Manchester United close on Pau Torres? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFormer Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez appears to be heading closer to a Merseyside return. The Mirror reports representatives of the 61-year-old Spaniard, whose last Premier League appointment ended with Newcastle in 2019, held talks with Everton’s owners at the weekend. The paper says Benitez, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, is still likely to be hired despite fan backlash to earlier reporting he was being considered for the manager’s job at Everton.

