The Colorado Rockies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Monday in Denver. Five Colorado pitchers held the Pirates scoreless. It was the first time in three years the Bucs have been shutout there. Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings had four of the Pirates six hits in the game. Tyler Anderson took the loss, allowing both earned runs on five hits over five innings. His record fell to 3-8. Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds now has a 13-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the National League. First baseman Colin Moran left Monday’s game after being struck in the wrist by a pitch in the first inning.