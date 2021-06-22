Courage at forefront of World Refugee Day mural by Syrian artist

People like to name the same things differently, and when you hear an unusual word, it doesn’t mean that you have never come across its meaning. Thus, not everyone knows what the word “mural” means, even though the chances are high that you have seen it at least once in a lifetime. This word has a Latin origin and means “wall.” Today, people use it to describe any work of art painted directly on a wall, ceiling, or other large permanent surfaces. There is nothing new about it since many famous artists, including Leonardo da Vinci, practiced it back in the day. Modern murals have become a powerful tool for self-expression and social engagement. They are considered a significant aspect of the involvement of art in society and play an important role in the relationship between art and politics. Besides, murals can be created for other purposes, such as advertising or simply for decorating a wall. Such pieces of art help cities stand out from the rest and attract new visitors. Thus, many students gladly turn to a specialized service like speedypaper.com.