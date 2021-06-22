Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra Independence Day Concert, Fireworks

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra will return to Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs on July 3rd for its traditional Independence Day Concert. The program will feature Music of the Masters, as well as patriotic, martial and spiritually based music. The program, conducted by Dr. Doug Bakenhus will be followed by one of the largest fireworks shows in East Texas. The program is underwritten by Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs, Alliance Bank and Grocery Supply Enterprises.

easttexasradio.com
