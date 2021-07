The Paris Aquatic Center is offering the perfect ways to keep cool during the scorching summer months. The public pool is open from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sundays. Admission is only $3 to the public. Children under six and Seniors over 65 get in free and season passes are $50 each or $100 for a family. The pool is open for private events after 8:00 pm every night except Fridays.