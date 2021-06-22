Cancel
Collins, IA

Athlete of the Week

Ames Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins-Maxwell freshman Erica Houge is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Houge fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over Albia at the Oskaloosa Invitational Saturday. She also tossed a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts and hit a home run in a 14-0 victory over North Tama Friday, fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over PCM June 17 and tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 5-1 win at Clarksville June 14 for the No. 2 (1A) Spartans.

