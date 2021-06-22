Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Vaccines And Children

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been about one month since the FDA cleared the COVID vaccine for teenagers, yet most remain on the sidelines. According to 14-year-old Angelina Allegrini of San Antonio, who got the shot, the key to influencing people her age lies on Twitter and Instagram. There are nearly 17 million children in the country eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, and health experts want them protected by the start of school in the fall. They point to a rise in the highly transmissible Delta COVID variant, hitting children the hardest. Those who catch it are two-and-a-half times more likely to end up in the hospital.

easttexasradio.com
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
HealthNorwalk Hour

Make-A-Wish Foundation to Accept All Children Regardless of Vaccination Status

As the pandemic begins to wane thanks to widespread distribution and access to vaccines, it’s easy to forget that for some, being vaccinated isn’t a safe or viable option. For those with life-threatening and complicated illnesses, being eligible to be vaccinated isn’t a guarantee, making it difficult to travel or attend certain venues or cities that have restrictions put into place where only vaccinated patrons are allowed to enter.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues "Unfortunate" Warning

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, as a new variant, called Delta, is proving more transmissible. This has experts—and Americans—worried. Dr. Paul Sax from Brigham and Women's Hospital appeared on CNN today to discuss why we should all be more careful. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healtheasttexasradio.com

COVID Cases Rising In States With Fewer Vaccinations

Figures show COVID-19 cases are rising again as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the country. States with lower vaccination rates reported an average of six new per 100,000 residents every day over the past week, while states with higher vaccination rates reported an average of 2.2 new cases over the same period. Although Texas is No. 2 in the number of vaccine doses administered, only 42% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Likewise, only 39% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Worlddallassun.com

Georgia: The discreet inevitability of Chinese vaccines

Back in January, when Georgia was trying to procure COVID-19 vaccines for itself, one influential doctor suggested giving Chinese vaccines a shot. "Chinese vaccines are nothing to sneeze at," Tengiz Tserstvadze, Georgia's top infectious disease specialist, told reporters. His words triggered a minor furor. At that stage, the efficacy and...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

