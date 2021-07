New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Wishes poured in from all around the country and cricket fraternity for former Indian captain MS Dhoni as he turned 40 on Wednesday. Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni did, tweeted a photo montage of the duo. "Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother and a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health and long life! Thank you for being an iconic player and a great leader.HappyBirthdayDhoni," he wrote.