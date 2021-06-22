Podcast 349: The no-code apps bringing software smarts to analog services disrupted by the pandemic

In this paper, we present the novel early tool prototype of ML-Quadrat, which is an open source research prototype, based on the Eclipse Modeling Framework (EMF) and the state of the art in the literature of Model-Driven Software Engineering (MDSE) for smart Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its envisioned users are mostly software developers, who might not have deep knowledge and skills in the heterogeneous IoT platforms and the diverse Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically regarding Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML). ML-Quadrat is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license on Github: this https URL. Additionally, the novel early tool prototype of DriotData, a Low-Code platform targeting citizen data scientists and citizen/end-user software developers is demonstrated. DriotData exploits and adopts ML-Quadrat and offers an extended version of it as a web-based service to companies, especially Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME). A basic web-based demo of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of DriotData is already available. Finally, a short video demonstrating the tools is available on YouTube: this https URL.