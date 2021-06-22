Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Podcast 349: The no-code apps bringing software smarts to analog services disrupted by the pandemic

By Ben Popper
stackoverflow.blog
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA no-code platform helped New York City digitize services to deliver food and certify marriages during the COVID-19 lockdown. When the pandemic pushed New York City into lockdown, many essential services were shuttered. Local government, in partnership with the no-code platform Unqork, needed to find solutions for new apps that would allow for the delivery of critical supplies and services. And they needed tools that would allows these apps to be created and managed by divisions and employees that had little to no experience writing code.

stackoverflow.blog
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Apps#Project Cupid#Enablement Team#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Incedo Partners With Aurochs Software To Bring World Class Sales Tools And Services For Pharmaceutical Commercial Operations To Life Science Clients

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo Inc. and Aurochs Software today announced a long-term strategic partnership to provide world class tools and services to life sciences clients in the commercial space. The partnership will complement the depth of the Incedo services portfolio and provide tools to meet the...
Cell PhonesSDTimes.com

A low-code approach to app protection

Developers today more than ever are facing the challenge of outside attackers infiltrating their apps. Whether the app is brought to life using experienced professional developers or low-code developers, in today’s digital zeitgeist, extra protection is always essential. App security is an important aspect of the development process that can...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Automate your workflows with low-code app development

Juggling the IT demands of your business can be a daunting task, with a myriad of different wants and needs to be balanced across different departments. It's a sad truth for many businesses that outdated business processes cost time and resources that could be better spent elsewhere. From seemingly simple tasks like resetting an employee’s password to something as time-consuming, yet critically important as invoice processing, clunky, siloed systems can take employees away from the work they were hired to do.
ElectronicsUS News and World Report

'Smart Cane' Brings Tech Advances to Visually Impaired

BARCELONA (Reuters) - White sticks used by the visually impaired to help them get about have had a hi-tech makeover, with a "smart cane" that doesn't just detect obstacles but can also give users information about the shops and restaurants they are passing. The device is the brain-child of Kursat...
Economyaithority.com

A Complicated Marketplace Needs a Smart Managed Service Provider

A managed service approach can take away much of the heavy lifting from a brand CMO or an agency Media Director. The digital media industry, including both brand marketing departments and ad agencies, is currently at a crossroads. They’re faced with navigating two increasingly divergent trends. On one path are...
ComputersZDNet

The rise of no-code and low-code software (free PDF)

Businesses can thank no-code and low-code software for changing how enterprise applications are created and who creates them. Just how popular are these software development platforms? ZDNet and TechRepublic journalists find out in this special feature, which investigates the impact of no-code and low-code software on the enterprise and helps IT leaders understand the consequences of non-developers becoming app builders and how to successfully take advantage of this trend.
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Epazz Sets Timetable for Smart Contract App

Crypto app developer and business software provider Epazz Inc. today pledged to release its StreamPay Blockchain Smart Contract app by the fourth quarter. The app allows companies to monitor supply chains for fraud by using blockchain technology to trace products from their original components through the finished unit. Through the use of distributed ledgers, it creates articles to insert into smart contracts. Product development can be tracked with digital signatures and QR codes.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Aurora Mobile, Haoyunbao APP Collaborate Over Smart Trucking

Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: JG) collaborated with logistics information service provider Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd. Aurora Mobile will provide Video-as-a-Service solutions (JG VaaS) to boost Hefei Weitian’s user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao. Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping...
Softwarearxiv.org

ML-Quadrat & DriotData: A Model-Driven Engineering Tool and a Low-Code Platform for Smart IoT Services

In this paper, we present the novel early tool prototype of ML-Quadrat, which is an open source research prototype, based on the Eclipse Modeling Framework (EMF) and the state of the art in the literature of Model-Driven Software Engineering (MDSE) for smart Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its envisioned users are mostly software developers, who might not have deep knowledge and skills in the heterogeneous IoT platforms and the diverse Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically regarding Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML). ML-Quadrat is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license on Github: this https URL. Additionally, the novel early tool prototype of DriotData, a Low-Code platform targeting citizen data scientists and citizen/end-user software developers is demonstrated. DriotData exploits and adopts ML-Quadrat and offers an extended version of it as a web-based service to companies, especially Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME). A basic web-based demo of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of DriotData is already available. Finally, a short video demonstrating the tools is available on YouTube: this https URL.
Softwarewiltonbulletin.com

Essential Software Tools To Keep Your Podcasts Organized

Entrepreneurs need to stay organized. Your podcast also needs to be organized. Thankfully, many software options can make life easier for business owners who have a podcast. These tools have you covered whether you want to use a show notes app or online storage service. One great way for entrepreneurs...
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

Save up to 90% on software and apps this 4th of July

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Beat the heat this summer with some of the best software, apps, and tech deals for work, play, or travel. Check out these 4th of July deals, and save up to 90% on all apps and software. These are only available for a limited time, so act fast!
Softwaretwollow.com

How To Create An Android App Without Coding

Today’s post is aimed at novice mobile developers who are looking to quickly create Android apps without coding. For most of us, a step by step guide on how to create an Android app without coding sounds like a breeze, but it is quite an achievement in itself, considering the fact that all the steps involve a very delicate combination of the following:
SoftwareIBM - United States

Automate Kubeflow deployment to IBM Cloud with Schematics

In this tutorial, learn how to quickly deploy a Kubeflow cluster in IBM Cloud for multiple users, then run a sample pipeline to understand how various Kubeflow components work together to support machine learning operations. Prerequisites. To use this tutorial, you need to prepare the following in IBM Cloud:. An...
Economyaithority.com

NeXt-Curve, Mind Commerce, And CompassIntel Launch Multi-Client Survey Research Project On The Business Of EDGE

Launching this Fall, now is your time to sponsor this essential market intelligence to support your business planning in Q4 and into 2022!. NeXt-Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence are proud to announce the official launch of The 2021 Multi-client EDGE Business survey. The 2021 Multi-client Survey is a collaborative market research and advisory engagement led by market research and advisory firms neXt Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence. This is an opportunity to understand where the market is post-2020 and to engage with both end-users and technology decision-makers on key topics that are of interest in 2021 with a focus on edge computing, data analytics/AI, fixed/private wireless for the enterprise including use cases and applications, and other leading topics that impact growth, adoption, scale, and budget planning.
Cell PhonesInfoworld

Native Mobile vs. Progressive Web App

With just over half of all internet traffic serving mobile devices, your users expect smartphone friendly services. But does that mean you have to invest in the creation and maintenance of native mobile apps?. There is an alternative. Progressive web apps (PWAs) give your users a native app-like experience but,...
RetailNew Haven Register

NovelVox Launches Amazon Connect Agent Desktop And Wallboard

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. NovelVox is a pioneer in creating contact center solutions. For the past 12 years, the company has been developing software that empowers businesses to offer a seamless customer experience—understanding the major issue of integration; the company launched Amazon Connect Agent Desktop and Wallboard. Amazon...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

QCT Orqestra enables hyperscale monitoring with intuitive GUI

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) announced its QCT management tool, Orqestra, to help IT administrators monitor, remotely control, and manage QCT servers running 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs collectively, from a single intuitive graphical user interface. At a time when the complexity of data...
Small Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Pepper Robot Debut a Small/Medium Business Version

This affordable package allows small businesses struggling with labor shortage to automate their customer service and user experience. With a substantial portion of the economy struggling to find qualified employees to service customers due to the prolonging pandemic, RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator, is announcing today the availability of a cost-effective, AI-Powered package, designed exclusively for small and medium businesses.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

New open platform for virtual consultations taps on the "zoom" economy trend

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Extech-Ideas announces the release of a first-of-a-kind marketplace for virtual consultations on the getFUNDA platform. The last few decades have completely revolutionized the way we obtain information - everything we want to know, no matter how big or small, we find online. Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten that it is us humans who put that information on the internet in the first place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy