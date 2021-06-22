Podcast 349: The no-code apps bringing software smarts to analog services disrupted by the pandemic
A no-code platform helped New York City digitize services to deliver food and certify marriages during the COVID-19 lockdown. When the pandemic pushed New York City into lockdown, many essential services were shuttered. Local government, in partnership with the no-code platform Unqork, needed to find solutions for new apps that would allow for the delivery of critical supplies and services. And they needed tools that would allows these apps to be created and managed by divisions and employees that had little to no experience writing code.stackoverflow.blog