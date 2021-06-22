C-M baseball team defeats North Tama, Clarksville: Spartans improve to 8-4
The Collins-Maxwell baseball team kept up its hot play by defeating North Tama Friday and Clarksville June 14. The Spartans toppled North Tama by a 12-8 score in eight innings at Traer to improve to 8-4 overall and remain atop the Iowa Star Conference South Division with a 5-2 record. They thumped Clarksville by a 21-7 score in five innings June 14 at Clarksville for their sixth win in a row, but Twin Cedars snapped the streak June 16 by handing Collins-Maxwell a 17-5 setback at Collins.www.amestrib.com