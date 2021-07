The pound slid to 1.37 against the dollar on Wednesday after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s pivotal June monetary policy meeting confirmed the central bank could taper its asset purchases this year – rhetoric that provided the US currency with a boost. Members of its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) believe significant further progress on the economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,”. However, most FOMC participants are confident progress will continue and are prepared to act if inflation or other risks occur.