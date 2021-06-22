PROFILE: Supportive Concepts for Families Inc.

Supportive Concepts for Families Inc. is a provider of high-quality services and supports for individuals with Behavioral Health/Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities. Supportive Concepts for Families is well-known throughout Pennsylvania for our person-directed service approach and for our delivery of qualified and diversified services that improve the Behavioral Health/Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities System. Our service philosophy requires us to establish and arrange services to accommodate the unique needs of each individual, as well as to continually evaluate the services and partner with those we support in an effort to provide the most meaningful and effective supports possible. We currently support hundreds of physically, intellectually and/or developmentally disabled individuals throughout Pennsylvania. To learn more about Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc., visit our website at www.supportiveconcepts.org or by phone at 888-686-7233.