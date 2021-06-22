Cancel
Foreign Policy

China’s ambassador to the US to leave after eight years

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, has announced he will leave Washington after eight years, saying US-China relations are at a “crossroads” as the US recalibrates its engagement policies. Cui, whose departure has been the subject of speculation for months, wrote a farewell statement calling on Chinese people in...

Washington StateVoice of America

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing’s ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Exclusive: China just gave a big F-U to America, hedge fund manager says

New York (CNN Business) — Kyle Bass, the hedge fund manager and outspoken critic of Beijing, says the timing of China's crackdown on ride-hailing app Didi is no coincidence. "The Chinese believe deeply in symbolism and numerology," Bass told CNN Business on Wednesday. "Banning an IPO that just went public in the US -- with US investor money -- on our Independence Day was basically a big F-U to the United States."
POTUSWashington Examiner

Why is Britain selling its largest semiconductor chip plant to China?

Undermining a priority American foreign policy objective, the United Kingdom has authorized the sale to China of its largest semiconductor chip manufacturer, Newport Wafer Fab. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have abandoned his commitment to protect this supply chain area more actively. As Tom Tugendhat, an influential Conservative...
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multiracial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

China won't bury us, either

Garry Kasparov has a pithy way of summing up the past 18 months of tribulation. "China gave us the virus," the chess and human-rights champion told me over a recent breakfast. "And the free world gave us the vaccines." You don't have to subscribe to the lab-leak theory of the...
InternetNew York Post

Twitter suspends professor over posts mocking China’s Xi Jinping

​Twitter temporarily suspended a New Zealand professor after she mocked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jingping. Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, wrote two tweets making fun of China and Xi celebrating the centennial of the Communist Party. She posted a...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russian diplomat hits out at Western accusations at forum: media

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior Russian diplomat at a recently-concluded peace forum refuted the groundless accusations that China exports its governance model to other countries, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). "If somebody gives me just one example of the Communist Party of China (CPC) imposing...
ChinaBirmingham Star

CPC pursues development for China, world: Xi

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said it is the CPC's unswerving goal to run China's house well, ensure a happy life for over 1.4 billion Chinese people, and promote peace and development for all mankind.

