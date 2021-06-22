Armony: Investment in Peace is the Only Path to a Just Future for Israelis and Palestinians

Opinion pieces in the Voice of OC like that of June 8 use analytical frameworks grounded in constructs of white supremacy versus people of color to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They use terms like “apartheid,” “racism” and “settler colonialism,” which they claim are supported by so-called authorities and are therefore indisputable. While this Western-centric prism may help us understand Western challenges, and particularly the ongoing structural racism experienced in America, it is ill-suited to the non-Western conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Referencing it warps our understanding of the conflict, and tragically, drives both sides further away from peace.