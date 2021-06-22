Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Serbian Roma girl band sings for women’s empowerment

By JOVANA GEC Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia — Their songs are about “women chained” in abuse witnessed by generations, or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. And they tell women to seek love, fight back and stand up for their right to be equal with men. A female Roma band in Serbia...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Women Empowerment#Gypsies#Gypsy Roma Urban Balkan#Unicef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Embrace the QUEEN In You At The Women’s Empowerment Brunch

Yoni Queens invites you to embrace the queen in you at the "Women's Empowerment Brunch" this Saturday, July 10. I believe whole-heartedly in the power of FEMALE EMPOWERMENT! And Yoni Queens embodies that from their services to their holistic outlook and respect for women and the female body. So, ladies, this Saturday, come out and get you a healthy boost of self-esteem, encouragement, inspiration and female bonding,
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Roma to Participate in AMOS Women's French Cup

One of the joys of covering Roma's women team since its inception in the summer of 2018 has been tracking the growth of this project. From that initial summer when, quite frankly, we had no idea Roma was joining Serie A Femminile to our awkward preview of their first match—when we really only had a trace understanding of the team, the players, and the league—to the 2019 signings of World Cup heroes Manuela Giugliano and Andressa to the club's 2021 Coppa Italia conquest, the Giallorosse have exhibited tremendous growth on and off the pitch over the past three years.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

10 Emerging Queer Models on What Pride Means in 2021

After 18 months of living through a pandemic, a new civil rights movement, and various stages of lockdown, this Pride month marks an important moment to pause and celebrate the resilience and progress of the LGBT+ community following an unprecedented year—but also a long-overdue reconvening of the queer chosen families that lie at its beating heart. Few understand that better than Rafael Martínez, the Tijuana-born, New York-based photographer whose images of young, queer people in Baja California offer a piercing insight into the challenges and triumphs of a community that is constantly under threat.
EducationDaily Gate City

Deacon chosen to be 'face' of women's group that helps girls overseas

Lucy Deacon, an incoming senior at Fort Madison High School, didn’t know there was a group dedicated to helping young girls in Africa and Asia. Now she’s the “Face of Woha,” which is the non-profit organization Women of Heart Association. Her full title is Face of Woha Diversity Awareness Youth...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Roma’s Turkey winger Under joins Marseille

Milan (AFP) – Roma have loaned Turkey winger Cengiz Under to French club Marseille for a year with an option to buy, both clubs confirmed on Sunday. “Under joins the Ligue 1 side on an initial temporary basis until 30 June 2022,” the Serie A club said, announcing a loan fee of 500,000 euros ($593,000) maximum based on certain factors.
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Hundreds protest against Czech police over Roma man's death

PRAGUE — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in a northern Czech town on Saturday to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck. Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and...
Musicgrimygoods.com

Tiarra Girls display women’s strength with new single and visuals “Soy Chingona”

Mexican American trio Tiarra Girls, unleash their assertive new single and video “Soy Chingona”. Translating to “I’m a badass,” the track is a highly empowering ode to strong, confident women and a reminder to let their own voice be heard. Fusing rock with colorful Latin beats, the bilingual tune tantalizes us with its fresh flavor. Through bold bass, pulsating percussion and ska style vocals, Tiarra Girls supply a passionate rejoicing of the liberation of women. The inspiring visuals begin by defining chingona and that meaning is conveyed throughout the video. From fixing the car with a Rosie the Riveter look to boxing, there is fierceness felt from the very start. As the video continues, you see a powerful fist on chest salute further illustrating power and strength. Using an all women identifying crew for the offering, it is just another way their message of female celebration is present.
ReligionNiagara Gazette

Vanessa Scott plans women's retreat, 'Girl I've Got Something 2 Tell You'

Vanessa Scott of God's Woman ministries is holding her annual women's retreat called "Girl I've Got Something 2 Tell You.'. The event will include a buffet breakfast and speakers, including Prophetress Carmen Burton of Atlanta, who spoke at last year's event. "Last year we just had an awesome time so...
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Kyle Walker matured into England elder statesman in defense

LONDON — As the oldest member of the England squad, Kyle Walker will have needed every minute of the extended lie-in until lunchtime on Thursday. It was a late return to the team’s St. George’s Park base — with Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho controlling the music on the bus north from Wembley Stadium.
MusicVoice of America

Serbian Roma Band Sings for Women’s Rights

In Serbia, a Roma singing group is using music to spread the message of women’s empowerment in their community. The all-female group aims to urge people to resist centuries-old traditions, including male-only leadership. The band formed in 2014 and goes by the name Pretty Loud. They sing about women chained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy