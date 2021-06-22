Cancel
Berks County, PA

Business Weekly Agenda for June 22

By Athlete of the Year
Reading Eagle
 16 days ago

The Berks Family Business Alliance will present its annual Summer Symposium "Pay Equity in Family Business" from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 701 Penn St. Chet Mosteller and Laurel Cline of Mosteller & Associates will discuss the intricacies of paying family members and non-family members in family business, pay equity throughout the organization, diversity and inclusion issues and much more. Learn best practices in achieving pay equity and a pathway forward. Cost: $30 for GRCA members, $35 for non-members. Information: 610-898-7775 or rromig@greaterreading.org.

