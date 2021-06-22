Business Weekly Agenda for June 22

The Berks Family Business Alliance will present its annual Summer Symposium "Pay Equity in Family Business" from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 701 Penn St. Chet Mosteller and Laurel Cline of Mosteller & Associates will discuss the intricacies of paying family members and non-family members in family business, pay equity throughout the organization, diversity and inclusion issues and much more. Learn best practices in achieving pay equity and a pathway forward. Cost: $30 for GRCA members, $35 for non-members. Information: 610-898-7775 or rromig@greaterreading.org.