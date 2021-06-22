Challenge The Prof: How readers connect with colleagues [Column]
For today’s Challenge The Prof, I asked community and business leaders how they “connect” with colleagues. Here’s what they said:. “The most basic communication effort for me is respect. You will never hear a tale or gossip from me because I simply don't entertain small talk in the office or about my colleagues… A smile or a hello can go a long way. Observe your body language… I use my social media tools to stay connected with my colleagues that are out of town.... It has reconnected me with old colleagues that I thought I would never see again… I am always curious and non judgmental. Keep the mindset that everyone has one goal, one community to serve and we cannot afford to spend our time on things that don't serve a purpose or a common goal. The more diverse and open a group of colleagues can be, the more will get accomplished. The more we will learn and grow with one another. It's really simple. Adults make it complex with all the preconditioning and old mindsets...”www.readingeagle.com