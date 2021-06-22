Gamepad wounds and scorpion bite: most popular gamer injuries named in the US

Student life is full of surprises, pleasant moments, and, not without this, much stress which is gained during the preparation for the exams, or single classes. Going to sleep late, constant overloading on the brain, desire to gain a perfect mark, and desperation when a failure occurs – these are the factors that may influence health conditions. Furthermore, it is necessary to establish a harmonized disposure of our principal resource, our time. Time management is also important within the context of ensuring adequate physical condition. Nevertheless, it is not the only way to strengthen yourself. So, how could students remain healthy and cheerful, what are the most common diseases among them, what should they pay attention to, and what measures must be taken to preclude such threats? Well, let’s find out together?