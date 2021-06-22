Cancel
Video Games

Gamepad wounds and scorpion bite: most popular gamer injuries named in the US

By Manish Saini
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the course of the year, more than 13,000 Americans sought medical attention for injuries sustained during the game. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has released quite interesting statistics on injuries that gamers have received while playing. Among them – from dislocation of a limb to a scorpion bite.

