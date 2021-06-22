Dual-Mode Gamer Mouses

Wpmcgoughjr (Patrick McGough) June 29, 2021, 2:44pm #1. I’m intrigued by the idea of the latest Mac Mini, it might be all I need. I’m currently well served by my ‘late 2013’ 27 inch iMac running Mojave. But I wouldn’t mind having access to latest technology. Any chance that I could connect my iMac to a Mini in order to use the iMac as a display for the mini. (But I understand there is some limitation in the latest OS concerning the resolution of the computer’s monitor? My understanding is that my “old” iMac isn’t supported by the latest OS, mainly due to monitor resolution issues.)