Dual-Mode Gamer Mouses
The ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse is a powerful peripheral for avid gamers to incorporate into their existing gear roster when looking for a way to enjoy precision play and more. The mouse features a total of 12 programmable buttons to let users easily customize it to their exact specifications and boasts a 19,000 DPI optical sensor for precision tracking. The mouse will deliver a 1,000 Hz polling rate when being used either wired or wirelessly with a PC.www.trendhunter.com