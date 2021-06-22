Dual-Mode Gamer Mouses

Cancel
By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse is a powerful peripheral for avid gamers to incorporate into their existing gear roster when looking for a way to enjoy precision play and more. The mouse features a total of 12 programmable buttons to let users easily customize it to their exact specifications and boasts a 19,000 DPI optical sensor for precision tracking. The mouse will deliver a 1,000 Hz polling rate when being used either wired or wirelessly with a PC.

