Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Virgin Islands oil refinery to stay closed

Arkansas Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that contaminated the environment in a series of events that forced schools to close and sickened dozens of residents announced Monday that it would remain closed indefinitely. Limetree Bay Energy said it would cut more than 270...

www.arkansasonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Virgin Islands#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Limetree Bay Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
EPA
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Fracking Dumps Millions of Gallons of Toxic Chemicals Into Gulf of Mexico

A fracking boom in the Gulf of Mexico poses a major risk to human health and wildlife, a new report from the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has found. The report, published Wednesday, calculated that oil and gas companies had dumped at least 66.3 million gallons of fracking fluids into the vulnerable waters of the Gulf between 2010 and 2020 with government approval.
Energy IndustryINFORUM

Port: Coal Creek Station's potential terrifies the Sierra Club

“This smells like a backroom deal that benefits the North Dakota coal lobby, not regular Minnesotans,” Margaret Levin, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Sierra Club, said in a statement posted on the group's website. “It also sounds like Minnesota customers may remain on the hook for paying for power from this economic loser of a plant for years to come.”
Energy Industrystjohnsource.com

Refinery Woes Impact Limetree Oil Storage

Limetree Bay Refining’s money woes and closure appear to have impacted the affiliated oil storage facility too, leading Moody’s Investor Service to downgrade half a billion dollars in debt held by the oil storage entity. The former Hovensa refinery ceased operation in 2012. In 2016, ArcLight Capital Partner’s subsidiary Limetree...
Energy Industrydrgnews.com

Growth Energy Applauds New Legislation to Clarify Oil Refinery Exemptions

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor last week applauded the introduction of the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021 in the house of Representatives. Randy Feenstra, an Iowa Republican and Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the legislation. The legislation seeks to clarify who is eligible under the Renewable Fuel Standard SRE program. Skor states, “We firmly believe that refiners have had 16 years to adjust their operations to comply with the RFS, and that EPA’s SRE authority was meant to steer them toward compliance rather than provide a never-ending excuse to avoiding their blending obligations.” Growth Energy also supports the House and Senate versions of the RFS Integrity Act, which would add deadlines for refinery SRE petitions so EPA can properly account for them in future year RVOs. In addition, Growth Energy supported letters led by lawmakers in both chambers who wrote the White House, EPA, and USDA on the market implications of SRE authority abuse.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Refinery expansion to reduce OIL's rating headroom: Fitch

Singapore, June 30 (ANI): Fitch Ratings expects the rating headroom for Oil India Ltd (OIL) to reduce in the medium term as leverage will rise when it accelerates capex to expand capacity at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL). "We believe there are material uncertainties related to execution because the project is...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. biofuel groups urge EPA to curb oil refinery waivers despite ruling

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes...
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

State Challenging Federal Gas & Oil Leasing Rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (Attorney General) – Late yesterday afternoon, North Dakota sued the Federal government, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, because BLM has unlawfully canceled the regularly scheduled auctions of oil & gas leases of public mineral rights in North Dakota that BLM is required by federal law to hold.
Orlando, FLsflcn.com

Airline Executives Express Strong Confidence In U.S. Virgin Islands

USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte reports successful airline talks at Routes Americas. [ORLANDO] – The U.S. Virgin Islands’ management of the COVID-19 public health crisis along with savvy marketing tactics are being credited for the confidence airlines have placed in adding and increasing service to both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Texas oil closes 1% higher, to $ 74.05 a barrel

New York, Jun 25 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a rise of 1% and stood at 74.05 dollars, ending the week with a revaluation of more than 3%. At the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI...
Energy IndustryScience Now

Diversion of research money to buy oil refinery enrages Mexican scientists

Last year, researchers in Mexico were frustrated after the federal government moved to terminate dozens of trust funds that supported science, arguing the funds had been tarnished by corruption and the money was needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this month that some of the money is being used to buy an aging oil refinery in Texas, many scientists are enraged. The purchase will not only divert money from research, they fear, but also make it harder for Mexico to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The most active crude oil contract for August 2021 delivery was down 19.2 yuan (about 2.97 U.S. dollars) to close at 438.9 yuan a barrel. The total trading volume for...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Worldwide toll from pandemic passes 4 million

The global death toll from covid-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccines and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy