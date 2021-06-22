Cancel
Berks County, PA

GRCA supports small businesses with savings programs [Column]

By Julie Larison Director of Membership
Reading Eagle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Berks County business community rebuilds post-pandemic, the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is focused on expanding opportunities that support business growth. Since the start of 2021, the chamber has launched a variety of cost-saving programs including a Fleet Fuel program with EG Smith; Berks YMCA membership discount, as well as savings programs with Constant Contact, Betterhelp and Office Depot. New to the list is the Signature Series healthcare plan with Capital BlueCross.

