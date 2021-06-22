Vacuum-Insulated Glass Mugs
The hodi travel mug is a functional drinking vessel that will provide users with a functional way to keep their favorite drinks on hand at the perfect temperature and more. The mug is characterized by its ceramic exterior that hides a vacuum-sealed section on the interior, which is further enhanced with a glass lining. This will enable virtually any kind of drink to be placed within without having to worry about it leaving behind a residue thanks to the easy-to-clean nature of the glass.www.trendhunter.com