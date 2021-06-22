Vacuum-Insulated Glass Mugs

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers is an all-in-one toothbrush and tooth gel that's portable and reusable about 30 times. The multi-patented innovation is the first of its kind to refresh teeth on the go with a solution that's convenient to carry around in a pocket or purse. Founder & CEO, Joelle S. Flynn, says "I was constantly brushing my teeth in between selfies and wine tastings to keep my white teeth fresh and white. One of these times, I reached into my purse and pulled out my lipstick, looked at it in the palm of my hand, and thought, 'Why isn't there a product as compact and reusable as my lipstick - but for my teeth?'"