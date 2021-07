The Buckingham Palace garden will be open to the public for the first time from Friday 9 July.Visitors to the historic house can take self-guided tours and enjoy picnics on the sweeping lawns, while pre-booked guided ‘Garden Highlights’ tours will take in the rose garden, summer house and wildflower meadow.The route includes the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the three and a half acre lake.Daily talks by wardens and family trails will also be included as part...