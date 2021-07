Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) has been one of the most talked-about investments in the past few months. The DOGE token was priced at half a penny on Dec. 31 but reached a high of 73.7 cents earlier this year, representing a massive gain of nearly 15,000%. Unfortunately, the frenzy behind the “people’s crypto” appears to have subsided as it continues to nosedive. It has no practical use, and with many utility altcoins out there, it’s tough to invest in DOGE.