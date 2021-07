Press Release: Paybis introduces instant bank payments solution for UK and EU; adds support for local bank payments in the US and SWIFT USD for international clients. 7th July 2021, Edinburgh, Scotland – Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis is introducing several new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrencies using the United Kingdom’s (UK) Faster Payments system and the European Union’s (EU) Single European Payment Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits respectively. The exchange has also launched local bank payments in the United States (US) as well as SWIFT USD to allow international payments.