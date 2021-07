The 'QuicaBot' has been designed by NextOfKin Creatives for Transforma Robotics as a solution for use in industrial architecture environments to support the needs of building inspectors. The unit functions as a robotic assistant that will work alongside a building inspector in order to easily check out areas they might not have the ability or desire to go. The robot would be capable of performing intensive visual inspections for defects thanks to a series of high-end cameras, sensors and even laser scanners built into the unit.