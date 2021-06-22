Cancel
Environment

Biodegradable Glasses: Baxter Blue is Making Plant-Based Frames You Can Compost

By Entrepreneur Deals
NewsTimes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter Blue is jump-starting an eyewear revolution in the name of environmental preservation. The Italian glasses maker recently announced its approach to the latest sustainability trend, adopting bio-acetate in the name of our global climate. The company’s take on the material packs blue light-blocking lenses into a plant-based frame that’s as easy to compost as a Starbucks coffee cup, the company says.

