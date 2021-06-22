Cancel
Fort Mitchell, KY

2021 pandemic impact survey: Hiring a challenge for NKY employers

Cover picture for the articleFORT MITCHELL, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corp. (Tri-ED) recently conducted a survey with 86 Northern Kentucky business leaders that provides insight on the opportunities and challenges the pandemic and recovery have presented to the region’s companies. Northern Kentucky Tri-ED serves as the primary economic development company for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, providing marketing, business retention and expansion services for the region.

