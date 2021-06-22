Cancel
Food & Drinks

Bitter-Sweet: Kenya’s Complicated Affair With Coffee

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya — In the hit song “Lazizi” by Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol, they sing of a smitten young man wooing a beautiful girl, promising to take her out to Java for coffee and small talk. The song immortalized Java House in Kenya’s urban dating scene and its role in nurturing a coffee-drinking culture in Kenya. Kenya is the sixth biggest producer of coffee in Sub-Saharan […]

www.thefloridastar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Nairobi#Drinking Culture#Sub Saharan#Food Drink#Kenyan#Java House#Sub Saharan
