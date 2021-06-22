Cancel
Sano homer lifts Twins past Reds 7-5 in 12 innings

semoball.com
 16 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The longest game in the major leagues this year left the Minnesota Twins feeling emotionally spent. Their best winning streak of the season is still going, but center fielder Byron Buxton has been sidelined once again. Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to...

www.semoball.com
