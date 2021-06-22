No. 4 North Union homers to softball twinbill sweep
SWEA CITY — The most difficult job at the Swea City softball diamond on Monday night belonged to North Union varsity courtesy runner/scoreboard operator Aliyah Jones. The Iowa Class 2A No. 4-ranked Warriors, who entered the Top of Iowa Conference doubleheader averaging an incredible 11.5 runs per outing, exploded for 40 runs and 34 hits to sweep the West Hancock Eagles in a pair of three-inning run-rule games, 15-0 and 25-2, respectively.www.fairmontsentinel.com