Phantom Abyss Hits Steam Early Access

A long time ago games had genres and tended to stay in their lanes. Sim City was Sim City, Alundra was Alundra, and that’s it. There were always experiments, of course, but even something like the classic ActRaiser felt like two separate games you played one at a time. A couple decades of genre evolution and PC horsepower can change a lot, though, and nowadays you can’t throw a rock without hitting an RPG twin-stick shooter visual novel with farming elements. Kingdom Builders is a combination action-RPG and town builder with a bit of Pikmin thrown in for good measure, and it’s just been released on Steam in an Early Access form after a successful and fun demo during the Steam Next Fest.