Video Games

Phantom Abyss Hits Steam Early Access

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an action-packed reveal trailer and an in-depth look at this year’s Devolver Digital E3 Showcase, it’s finally time to get your hands on the temple-running, multiplayer adventure title Phantom Abyss. Taking cues from both game shows like Takeshi’s Castle and the booming Soulsborne genre and developed by Devlolver Digital themselves, Phantom Abyss pits you against other players as you traverse ancient temples full of deadly traps and mystical enemies.

