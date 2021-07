Staff will present an overview of the transit options evaluated to serve communities and employment centers along I-270 WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on July 20 (7 – 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present an overview of the six transit options retained for detailed analysis and evaluation, which were identified in the initial stage of the plan. Planners will also discuss the evaluation metrics that will be used to prioritize the transit options and outline how responses from the Transit Values Questionnaire informed the development of these metrics. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams.