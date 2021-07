Portland, OR — Despite the historically challenging 2020–2021 school year, 50 middle and high school students across the state of Oregon participated in this year’s National History Day® (NHD) contest, presenting individual or group projects in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Four Oregon entries made it to the Finals Round and placed in the top 10 in the nation, with three entries earning special awards and nominations. These high-quality entries advanced to the national contest after placing first or second in the virtual Oregon History Day contest, competing against more than 2,700 students with over 1,500 unique entries from across the country.