Depression and anxiety linked to lower levels of heart health in young adults

In honour of the famous physician and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Bidhan Chandra Roy, India observes Doctors’ Day every year on July 1. Amid the ongoing war against the invisible enemy in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lifesaving role of doctors and other frontline warriors on display more than ever. As we thank these heroes of public health, it is also an apt time to acknowledge and address the grave challenges they face daily, both on and off duty.