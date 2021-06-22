Depression and anxiety linked to lower levels of heart health in young adults
Young adults with depression or anxiety may be more likely to have lower levels of cardiovascular health, new research shows. Adults ages 18-34 who have moderate to severe anxiety or depression were more likely to smoke and have excess weight, and were less likely to get adequate exercise, according to the findings recently presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference.www.tdtnews.com